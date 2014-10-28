ZURICH Oct 28 Switzerland's largest bank UBS
said on Tuesday it booked 1.8 billion Swiss francs
($1.9 billion) in third-quarter charges as it discusses a
settlement to a investigation that it and other banks rigged
foreign exchange rates.
Even including the charge, UBS posted a 32 percent rise in
profit from a year earlier, beating forecasts, due largely to a
gain of 1.3 billion francs in the latest quarter from slightly
adjusting how it accounts for deferred tax assets.
Authorities from around the world are investigating
allegations that dealers at major banks colluded and manipulated
key reference rates in the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign currency
market, the world's biggest and least regulated.
UBS stressed that the bank's business had done well in the
quarter despite the legal charges.
"At the same time, we are actively addressing our litigation
and regulatory matters," Sergio Ermotti, CEO of the Zurich-based
bank, said in a statement.
Last month, UBS said it was holding talks to settle
allegations it was involved in rigging foreign exchange rates,
but gave no details.
The bank said third-quarter net profit was 762 million
francs, exceeding the 737 million francs forecast by analysts in
a Reuters poll.
(1 US dollar = 0.9496 Swiss franc)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)