(In Oct 28 item, corrects loans to brokers at Sept. 30 to $3
billion, not $3 trillion, in last paragraph.)
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK Oct 28 The 7,114 brokers at UBS Wealth
Management Americas generated record quarterly revenue of $1.9
billion in the three months ending Sept. 30, largely through
selling loans to clients and funneling their assets into
packages of mutual funds and other managed accounts.
UBS AG, Switzerland's biggest bank, said Tuesday
that its U.S. brokerage arm contributed 46.7 percent of its
global wealth management revenue and 25 percent of wealth
management profit in the third quarter.
Productivity grew 9 percent to an average of $1.08 million
per broker during the quarter, as fee income from managed
accounts grew 10 percent to $1.2 billion. Net interest income
rose 6 percent to $276 million on higher loan balances.
Net new money in client accounts grew just 1.9 percent on a
seasonal slowdown in trading. In a table of "key performance
indicators," UBS AG said the new money growth was below its 2-4
percent target.
The results from UBS Wealth Americas and its principal
competitors show brokerage executives are succeeding in
broadening their business models. Brokers who used to sell
stocks and bonds for commissions are now encouraged to sell
loans at competitive interest rates and offer financial planning
and asset management services with fees based on total assets
clients keep at firms.
The fee-based model provides more stable income to brokerage
firms than volatile commissions that tend to fall in tandem with
markets as investors shy away from buying stocks.
This month, Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch
wealth unit said asset management fees rose 16.6 percent to a
six-year high of $1.5 billion last quarter while loan balances
rose $2.2 billion to $126 billion. Morgan Stanley's
17,000 brokers attracted $6.5 billon of new assets in fee-based
accounts last quarter, while real estate loans collateralized by
clients' portfolio soared 48 percent to $20.3 billion.
At UBS Wealth Americas, an outgrowth of what was formerly
known as PaineWebber Group, revenue jumped 10 percent from the
third quarter of 2013 while pretax profit of $254 million was up
17 percent from $218 million a year earlier.
But expenses grew 9 percent to $1.7 billion, or more than 51
percent of total operating expenses for UBS's global wealth
businesses. The numbers illustrate the elevated costs of hiring
brokers and bankers in the United States compared with Europe as
well as litigation and regulatory charges that rose globally.
Customers in Puerto Rico have claimed damages of
over $900 million related to investments in, and loans
collateralized by, UBS-managed municipal bonds and closed-end
funds that plunged in value, UBS said. The claim amounts
alleging fraud and unsuitability have tripled since the end of
this year's first quarter.
Broker compensation in the United States climbed 10 percent
to $737 million and signing bonus balances in the form of
forgivable loans were up 6 percent to $183 million. UBS ended
the quarter with $3 billion of recruitment loans, but with 23
fewer brokers than a year earlier. Its 7,114 brokers include 583
in its training program
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by David Gregorio)