ZURICH Nov 21 UBS, Switzerland's
biggest bank, said on Friday 90.4 percent of shares had been
tendered into an exchange offer for a new holding company, part
of a restructuring drive to ensure it can be broken up more
easily in a crisis.
The Zurich-based bank said last week 86.55 percent of shares
had been tendered into the share-for-share exchange offer, and
that it had reduced the minimum percentage of shares that must
be tendered in the initial acceptance period from 90 percent to
66.67 percent.
The bank expects to start the additional acceptance period
of the exchange offer on Nov. 26.
UBS launched the share-swap programme in September. It has
previously said it expects to propose a supplementary payout to
shareholders of at least 0.25 francs a share once it had
completed the transaction.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Joshua Franklin; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)