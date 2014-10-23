Oct 23 The owner of the UBS building in Stamford, Connecticut - home to one of the world's largest trading floors - has retained Cushman & Wakefield to evaluate options if the bank gives up space, an executive at the real estate brokerage said.

Speculation over whether the UBS will stay in Stamford has swirled for years as the Swiss bank reorganizes and cuts staff, the Stamford Advocate reported. (bit.ly/1yoQbvA)

Like many other big banks, UBS has been reducing its trading operations due to stricter capital requirements in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, and the newspaper said the building now housed mainly IT and backoffice staff.

The Advocate said the building was "officially on the market, further signaling the Swiss banking giant is preparing to pack its bags and leave Stamford in the near future."

However Jay Hruska, vice chairman of Cushman & Wakefield in Stamford, denied the that the property was on the market, and he noted that UBS had rights on the building for many more years.

"We are puzzled by all the excitement about this," he told Reuters.

UBS declined to comment.

The newspaper said UBS had just over 2,000 employees left in Stamford, down from a peak of about 4,200.

The bank, which set up in Stamford in 1997, is required to keep a minimum 2,000 workers at the site in order to keep a $20 million forgivable loan from the state.

The building is owned by a West Coast-based real estate partnership, Hruska said. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)