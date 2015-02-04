WASHINGTON Feb 4 U.S. federal prosecutors have launched a new probe into whether Swiss bank UBS AG helped Americans evade taxes through investments banned in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, quoting people familiar with the investigation.

UBS, which paid $780 million in 2009 to settle a separate Justice Department tax-evasion probe, is now under investigation for allegedly helping wealthy clients hide assets through so-called bearer securities, the paper said.

