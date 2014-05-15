(Adds transfer of Mike Perry to administrative post)
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK May 15 UBS AG has hired Paul
Hatch, a veteran wealth management executive, to oversee
products and services as part of a restructuring of its newly
profitable brokerage operations in the Americas.
In a memo to employees on Thursday, UBS Wealth Management
Americas Chief Executive Bob McCann said he recruited Hatch as
group managing director and head of "Advice and Solutions" to
consolidate oversight of the products and services the firm's
7,000 brokers sell to the "high net worth" and "ultra high net
worth" clients that UBS Wealth focuses on.
For McCann, a former Merrill Lynch executive who joined UBS
in late 2009 to turn around its U.S. brokerage formerly known as
PaineWebber, the appointment departs from his strategy of
filling the executive ranks with Merrill veterans.
Hatch, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate, began his brokerage
career at E.F. Hutton in 1986 and went on to become national
sales manager and then head of strategy and client solutions at
Smith Barney. He left Morgan Stanley, which acquired Smith
Barney, almost two years ago as part of an exodus of many former
Smith Barney managers.
In the interim, he started a firm in Georgia to consult with
and buy investment management companies, according to his
LinkedIn profile.
John Brown, who runs middle markets at UBS Wealth Americas,
David McWilliams, head of wealth management transformation, and
Tom Troy, head of capital markets, will report to Hatch. All are
on the firm's executive committee and previously worked at
Merrill. Also reporting to Hatch is Mike Ryan, UBS Wealth
America's chief investment strategist.
Losing ground in the new management lineup are executive
committee members Bill Carroll, another Merrill veteran who had
run the "Solutions," or product group, and Jason Chandler, who
last year was put in charge of the firm's brokers and their
managers.
Carroll will now lead the firm's West sales region and have
"national sales" responsibility, while Chandler will run the
East region and oversee the international brokerage businesses
in the Americas.
Also, Merrill veteran Mike Perry, who ran the "advice and
platforms" area now unified under Hatch, will begin working with
Chief Operating Officer Kathleen Lynch when he returns from a
leave of absence in July.
Bob Mulholland, McCann's second-in-command, will be further
"realigning the field leadership structure to create greater
accountability" in coming weeks, the memo said.
The reorganization makes UBS Wealth Americas the last of the
four big U.S. brokerage firms to realign their sales networks
and management structure this year as they prompt brokers to
work with clients with a minimum of $250,000 to $350,000 to
invest. Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo
Advisors and Bank of America's Merrill
Lynch have made similar announcements.
A UBS spokesman said Hatch and other executives were not
available for comment.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Dan Grebler)