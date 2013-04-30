* 7,000-plus brokers collect $9.2 bln in new client money
* Revenue per broker dips from fourth quarter of 2012
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, April 30 Pretax profit at the Americas
brokerage operation of UBS AG climbed 19
percent from a year ago and 16 percent from the fourth quarter
to a record $251 million.
UBS Wealth Management Americas kicked in 16 percent of its
Swiss parent's profit in the first quarter as record assets
collected by its 7,000 brokers offset lower interest income and
rising compensation costs, UBS said on Tuesday.
Profit at UBS AG, which is shrinking the size of its
investment bank and increasing its services for wealthy
individuals globally, fell 5 percent in the quarter.
UBS is offering more incentives to its brokers to sell a
variety of investment products, loans and financial planning
services to individuals with $1 million or more of investable
assets. In the United States, Canada and Latin America, they
collected $9.2 billion from existing and new clients, up 4
percent from the fourth quarter and 99 percent from $4.6 billion
in the first quarter of 2012.
The addition of 50 new brokers since last year's first
quarter and better coordination with the parent company's
private bank helped offset lower mutual fund and annuity fee
income in the Americas unit, the bank said.
Revenue per broker was $984,000 and remained higher than at
major competitors but dipped from an industry record of more
than $1 million that UBS brokers produced in the fourth quarter.
UBS Wealth Americas, an offshoot of the old PaineWebber
brokerage, attributed the decline to a 6 percent drop in net
interest income. Commission and fee income rose 1 percent from
last quarter and 18 percent from a year earlier.
The unit, led by former Merrill Lynch wealth head Robert
McCann, also generated lower profit from selling securities in
its portfolio than in the fourth quarter.
McCann has revved up productivity and reversed losses and
attrition of brokers since his arrival in 2009, but also
increased expenses by dangling rich recruiting packages to lure
top brokers from rivals.
Financial adviser compensation increased 14 percent from a
year ago and 6 percent from the fourth quarter to $662 million,
while advances and other recruiting commitments added another
$171 million of expenses.
Operating expenses at the Americas unit totaled $1.5
billion, representing 17.5 percent of the parent bank's total.
Revenue was flat versus the fourth quarter and up 11 percent
from a year earlier at $1.7 billion.
In a presentation to investors, UBS said the U.S. brokerage
unit's cost as a percentage of income fell to 85.5 percent,
within the bank's target range and well below a ratio of over 90
percent when McCann first began bolstering the unit. Overall
costs at the unit fell 3 percent due to lower charges for
expected litigation and regulatory matters.
UBS AG also warned that client activity is slowing in the
current quarter due to reduced confidence over ongoing
geopolitical risks, euro zone problems and "an increasing focus
on unresolved U.S. fiscal issues."
U.S.-traded shares of UBS AG were up 6.1 percent to $17.81
in late-morning trading, reflecting better-than-expected
earnings and capital ratios.