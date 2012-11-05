LONDON, Nov 5 (IFR) - UBS has split its investment bank into
two client groups as part of an overhaul that will cost around
5,000 jobs at the unit, according to an internal memo seen by
IFR.
The corporate client solutions group will include client
coverage, advisory, capital market solutions and financing
solutions for corporate, financial institutions and sponsor
clients. It will drive about a third of total revenues and use
less than 15% of risk-weighted assets.
David Soanes will head the business in the Europe, Middle
East and Africa region, Steve Cummings will head the Americas,
and Matthew Grounds will head Asia-Pacific. Rajeev Misra assumes
the role of global head of financing solutions. All report to
Andrea Orcel, sole chief executive of the investment bank since
last week.
Meanwhile, investor client services will include all
trading, post-trade services and wider partnership in the areas
of fund investments and distribution capabilities for corporate,
institutional investors and UBS's wealth management clients.
The division will drive approximately two thirds of total
revenues and will use 85% of the IB RWAs.
Mike Stewart will be global head of equities, Chris
Vogelgesang and George Athanasopoulos global co-heads of foreign
exchange and precious metals, and Chris Murphy will be global
head of rates and credit. They all report to Orcel.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore)