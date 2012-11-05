LONDON, Nov 5 (IFR) - UBS has split its investment bank into two client groups as part of an overhaul that will cost around 5,000 jobs at the unit, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

The corporate client solutions group will include client coverage, advisory, capital market solutions and financing solutions for corporate, financial institutions and sponsor clients. It will drive about a third of total revenues and use less than 15% of risk-weighted assets.

David Soanes will head the business in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, Steve Cummings will head the Americas, and Matthew Grounds will head Asia-Pacific. Rajeev Misra assumes the role of global head of financing solutions. All report to Andrea Orcel, sole chief executive of the investment bank since last week.

Meanwhile, investor client services will include all trading, post-trade services and wider partnership in the areas of fund investments and distribution capabilities for corporate, institutional investors and UBS's wealth management clients.

The division will drive approximately two thirds of total revenues and will use 85% of the IB RWAs.

Mike Stewart will be global head of equities, Chris Vogelgesang and George Athanasopoulos global co-heads of foreign exchange and precious metals, and Chris Murphy will be global head of rates and credit. They all report to Orcel. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)