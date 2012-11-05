ZURICH Nov 5 UBS unveiled new
leadership for its investment bank on Monday, following the
announcement last week that the Swiss bank will wind down its
fixed income business that include cuts of 15 percent of overall
staff.
New investment bank unit head Andrea Orcel named the
high-profile bankers who will report to him including Rajeev
Misra, who will move from being fixed-income head to become head
of financing solutions, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
Current investment banking department co-head Simon Warshaw
will focus on initiatives to develop UBS's corporate client
solutions business in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)