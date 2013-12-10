NEW YORK Dec 10 UBS AG's Wealth
Management Americas unit said Tuesday that it hired a team of
two financial advisers from Bank of America Merrill Lynch
for one of its Texas offices.
Jay Arbetter and Jason Taraszki joined the firm's office in
Addison, Texas, on Dec. 2. They managed $275 million in client
assets and had annual revenue production of $2.04 million at
their previous firm.
Arbetter worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch for 28
years, while Taraszki worked at the firm for 13 years,
regulatory filings show. UBS has 25 offices in Texas, company
spokesman Gregg Rosenberg said.
Arbetter and Taraszki were not immediately available for
comment. A Bank of America Merrill Lynch spokeswoman confirmed
the departures but declined further comment.
Client service associates Victoria Stoker and Amanda
Edwards, also from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, joined the
team at UBS.
UBS hired seven advisers from Bank of America Merrill Lynch
for three of its California offices on Oct. 29, UBS said last
month. Those advisers managed a total of $1.8 billion in client
assets.