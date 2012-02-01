PARIS Feb 1 Shares in Asian companies exposed to the region's rising tide of consumer spending are best positioned to outperform during both market rallies and retreats, UBS Emerging Markets and Asian Equities strategist Projit Chatterjee said.

Asian utility shares, however, could lag, as countries such as China battle inflation, he told Reuters.

"We're generally cautious on utility companies because of the risk from government regulation that could potentially squeeze the margins by capping end prices, for instance," Chatterjee said.

But for Asian stocks overall he saw attractive valuations.

"Overall in Asia, valuation levels have come down a lot, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index trading at around 10.5 times 12-month forward earnings, and at a price-to-book of around 1.5," he said.

"Many sectors are cheap, maybe one exception being the consumer staples sector, which has done well, but it offers better earnings visibility."

Korean tobacco group KT&G, Chinese consumer staples company Vinda, Indian healthcare firm Lupin , as well as Singaporean gaming group Genting Singapore feature among the top picks of UBS's Asian Consumption Fund, which has about $500 million under management.

"Consumption in Asia is set to continue to grow, with the rate of penetration of most sorts of consumer goods still very low," Chatterjee said.

"The theme remains very strong and has been far more resilient than other defensive sectors during market downturns, yet it has been outperforming the broad market during rallies. It's less impacted in volatile markets."

The fund, which typically has between 30 and 60 holdings, has recently sold shares in Hong Kong apparel retailer Esprit due to weak earnings growth and a longer-than-expected restructuring, as well as shares in China's Dongfeng Motor , wary of a slowdown in auto sales.

Since the creation of the fund in February 2008, it has grown 52 percent, while the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index is mostly flat over the same period. (Editing by David Holmes)