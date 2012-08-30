HONG KONG Aug 30 Kai Sotorp, who left UBS Global Asset Management last year, is returning to the Swiss bank's unit as head of Asia Pacific from next month.

Hong Kong-based UBS spokesman Mark Panday said Sotorp will join the firm on Sept. 3 and report to John Fraser, chairman and chief executive of UBS Global Asset Management.

Sotorp held the same position for UBS between 2002 and 2004 and was head of the Americas between 2004 and 2010. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)