SYDNEY, April 23 Simon Weller, a senior oil and
gas banker at the Australian unit of UBS, will leave
the bank by the end of April, two sources with direct knowledge
of the move said on Monday.
Weller, an executive director at UBS, has worked on several
energy deals including the A$3.4 billion takeover of Arrow
Energy by Shell and Petrochina in 2010, the
sources said.
The sources declined to be identified as they are not
authorised to speak to the media.
Weller could not be reached for comment and it could not be
immediately ascertained what his next move will be. He has
previously worked with ABN Amro and JPMorgan
A UBS spokeswoman in Sydney declined to comment.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)