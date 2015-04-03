April 2 Former UBS AG
executive Hansruedi Schumacher pleaded guilty to conspiring to
defraud the United States by helping wealthy Americans hide
their money from tax authorities.
Schumacher, who headed the cross-border business for UBS and
also worked for Neue Zuercher Bank (NZB), is a part of the
financial industry officials who are being prosecuted for
helping Americans evade taxes on UBS and NZB accounts.
At least 25 people, including bankers, lawyers and asset
managers, have been charged by U.S. authorities with assisting
tax evasion via Swiss banks since 2008.
Schumacher was the regional market manager for UBS' North
American International business from the 1990s through mid-2002.
He later worked for NZB from 2002 to 2009.
Raoul Weil, who headed wealth management at Zurich-based
UBS, was acquitted in November last year for helping thousands
of U.S. taxpayers hide up to $20 billion in assets in offshore
accounts.
Schumacher had testified in October last year that Weil was
part of a committee to handle an Internal Revenue Service
program that identified U.S. securities holders
worldwide.
Schumacher later admitted in November that Weil had nothing
to do with a plan to distort legal advice against promoting
certain offshore structures to American clients.
