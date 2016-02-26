BRUSSELS Feb 26 A Belgian judge has charged Swiss bank UBS with money laundering and serious and organised fiscal fraud, Brussels prosecutors said in a statement on Friday.

"The Swiss bank is suspected of having directly, and not via its Belgian subsidiary, approached Belgian client to convince them to set up constructions aimed at evading taxes," Brussels prosecutors said in a statement.

In 2014, Belgian police carried out raids at the bank and at the homes of a client and of UBS Belgium chief executive Marcel Bruehwiler.

UBS was not immediately available for comment.

