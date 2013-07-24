* Prosecutors had sought much longer sentences
* UBS settlement weighs in judge's decision
By Bernard Vaughan
NEW YORK, July 24 Three former UBS AG
bankers were sentenced to prison on Wednesday for deceiving U.S.
municipalities by rigging bids to invest municipal bond
proceeds, with the longest sentence at 27 months, a fraction of
what prosecutors had sought.
Gary Heinz, 40, a former bank vice president who was caught
on recordings discussing the scheme, received the prison
sentence of 27 months. U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood also
ordered Heinz to pay a $400,000 fine.
Peter Ghavami, 45, who left UBS in 2007 as global head of
commodities, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to
pay a $1 million fine; and Michael Welty, 49, a former vice
president, was sentenced to 16 months and ordered to pay a
$300,000 fine.
"We're very pleased at the outcome and we feel that justice
was done," said Charles Stillman, a lawyer for Ghavami.
Prosecutors said the bankers steered financial contracts to
their friends in exchange for kickbacks and other favors between
2001 and 2006, while falsely certifying that the processes were
competitive.
A federal jury convicted all three last August of conspiring
to defraud municipal bond issuers, and also convicted Ghavami
and Heinz of wire fraud. UBS agreed in 2011 to pay $160 million
in restitution, penalties and disgorgement for the scheme.
Prosecutors had sought sentences of at least 19-1/2 years
for Heinz, at least 17-1/2 years for Ghavami and at least 11-1/4
years for Welty.
Wood cut the range of potential sentences for all three in
U.S. District Court in New York on Wednesday, saying that their
criminal behavior was aberrational from their otherwise
law-abiding lives, and because the victims have been
"compensated highly" by the UBS settlement.
Kalina Tulley, a lawyer at the Department of Justice's
antitrust division, said Wood's reduction in sentencing ranges
"greatly under-estimates the seriousness of the offense."
"These were municipalities that were looking to invest the
taxpayers' money," Tulley pleaded with Wood to no avail, in a
courtroom filled with the bankers' friends and families. "These
defendants abused that trust."
Ghavami, a Belgian national, was the first of three former
members of UBS's municipal securities desk to be sentenced.
"I've always tried to conduct my life with integrity and
consideration," Ghavami told Wood, before apologizing to
affected municipalities and his wife, Julie, and daughter,
Athena. "All I want to do is to protect Julie and Athena from
harm and to get to the point where we can be a family again."
Ghavami will be deported to Belgium after serving his
sentence at a low-security federal prison. Heinz and Welty are
eligible to serve their sentences at a minimum security camp, an
option not available to Ghavami because he is not a U.S.
citizen.
The U.S. Department of Justice charged Heinz, Ghavami and
Welty in 2010 as part of its broad investigation of the $3.7
trillion U.S. municipal bond market, in which at least 19 people
have been convicted or pleaded guilty.
"For years, these executives corrupted the competitive
bidding process and defrauded municipalities across the country
for important public works projects," Scott D. Hammond, deputy
assistant attorney general of the antitrust division's criminal
enforcement program, said in a statement after the sentencings.
"The division will continue to prosecute those who subvert and
corrupt competitive markets for personal profit."
The case is U.S. v. Ghavami et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 10-cr-01217.