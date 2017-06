ZURICH Feb 3 Swiss bank UBS proposed on Friday Beatrice Weder di Mauro and Isabelle Romy to its board to replace Kaspar Villiger and Bruno Gehrig at its annual general meeting.

Weder di Mauro has been a member of a member of the German government's panel of economic advisers since 2004 and was recently touted as a possible new Swiss National Bank board member.

Isabelle Romy is a partner at prominent Zurich law firm Niederer Kraft & Frey.

Former Northern Rock CFO Ann Godbehere is currently the only woman on UBS' 11 person board. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)