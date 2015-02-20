LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - The decision by UBS to shift stance
and issue high-trigger CoCos paid off early after the Swiss
government announced on Wednesday that it would lay out new
tougher capital requirements for the country's banks.
The Swiss lender sold US$3.64bn-equivalent of Additional
Tier 1 bonds last week, its debut in the format, and included a
US$1.15bn tranche that can be totally written off if the bank's
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%.
UBS had previously opted to only use Common Equity Tier 1
and low-trigger Tier 2 CoCos to meet its 19% total capital
requirement - the so-called Swiss finish versus the 13% level
established under Basel III in the aftermath of the financial
crisis.
But this week the Swiss regulator moved once again to set
the bar higher for its banks after other regulators caught up.
"The change in stance on AT1 is a recognition that we are an
international bank and as such our capital stack must also
compare favourably under other regimes," said Barry Donlon, head
of capital solutions at UBS.
"It is also a recognition that the Swiss finish may change
and we want to be ahead of the curve if it does."
As well as the new AT1, the bank said it intends to build a
total of approximately Sfr2.5bn (US$2.7bn) in high-trigger CoCos
over the next five years through its compensation programmes.
This too was a shift in the bank's strategy from one that
previously paid bonuses in low-trigger Tier 2 instruments.
On Wednesday the Swiss Federal Council said it wanted
capital requirements to be increased and for Switzerland to
continue to follow countries with the world's highest
requirements regarding risk-weighted capital and unweighted
leverage ratios.
In addition to potential changes to the Swiss finish, UBS is
also focused on what could be happening with the leverage ratio.
Current elements of the Swiss regime are at odds with
international standards, including the ability to meet the
leverage ratio requirement with Tier 2 instruments - of which
UBS has issued close to Sfr10.5bn - and not just AT1.
There is a possibility that this could change and for low
trigger AT1 and Tier 2 CoCo to be excluded from the calculations
to align them with international standards. By raising AT1 now,
UBS is moving closer to those.
EASY SELL
The Swiss lender had no problem in selling the bonds,
attracting over US$15bn-equivalent of demand, with investors
making little distinction between the high- and low-trigger
tranches on offer.
It issued the bonds out of the holding company set up last
year, in keeping with regulators' wish to make it easier to
resolve banks by having a buffer of securities that are
contractually, statutorily or structurally junior to all other
liabilities.
The Financial Stability Board laid out plans last November
that this safety buffer should amount to at least 16%-20% of
risk-weighted assets for global systemically important banks
from January 2019.
