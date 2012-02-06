Feb 6 A former broker of a UBS AG
unit can keep $1 million of a signing bonus he
received when joining the firm, despite leaving earlier than
terms of the bonus required, according to a ruling by an
arbitration panel.
Pericles Gregoriou, who worked at UBS Financial Services Inc
from 2007 to 2009, was found not liable for $1 million in
damages for allegedly failing to repay amounts due to UBS he
owed for a signing bonus, according to a Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority arbitration panel ruling dated Friday.
The case is a rare win for a broker. Brokers are typically
unsuccessful in trying to oppose the return of unpaid bonus
money.
Signing bonuses, often referred to as "employee forgivable
loans", are paid upfront and structured as loans forgiven over
time, usually a 7-year period. Brokers who leave the firm, or
whose employment is terminated before the loan is over, must
return part of the payment.
The FINRA panel denied a $3.24 million counterclaim that
Gregoriou filed against UBS and other individuals, according to
the ruling. The panel did not provide reasons for its decisions,
as is customary in FINRA arbitration cases.
A UBS spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a call and
email requesting comment.