Feb 6 A former broker of a UBS AG unit can keep $1 million of a signing bonus he received when joining the firm, despite leaving earlier than terms of the bonus required, according to a ruling by an arbitration panel.

Pericles Gregoriou, who worked at UBS Financial Services Inc from 2007 to 2009, was found not liable for $1 million in damages for allegedly failing to repay amounts due to UBS he owed for a signing bonus, according to a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration panel ruling dated Friday.

The case is a rare win for a broker. Brokers are typically unsuccessful in trying to oppose the return of unpaid bonus money.

Signing bonuses, often referred to as "employee forgivable loans", are paid upfront and structured as loans forgiven over time, usually a 7-year period. Brokers who leave the firm, or whose employment is terminated before the loan is over, must return part of the payment.

The FINRA panel denied a $3.24 million counterclaim that Gregoriou filed against UBS and other individuals, according to the ruling. The panel did not provide reasons for its decisions, as is customary in FINRA arbitration cases.

A UBS spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a call and email requesting comment.