BRIEF-Advent International to buy industrial supplies distributor IPH from Pai Partners
* Advent international has agreed to acquire IPH, a european industrial supplies distributor, from Pai Partners
ZURICH Feb 7 UBS said investment banking head Carsten Kengeter will voluntarily forgo a bonus for 2011, after a trader in his unit allegedly racked up $2 billion in losses.
The Swiss bank's Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said Kengeter approached him after the trades and said he would not accept a bonus, regardless of what the board decided. UBS is accepting his decision. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
* Advent international has agreed to acquire IPH, a european industrial supplies distributor, from Pai Partners
* Group is expected to recognise a gain of approximately RMB33 million as a result of disposal