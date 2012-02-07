ZURICH Feb 7 UBS said investment banking head Carsten Kengeter will voluntarily forgo a bonus for 2011, after a trader in his unit allegedly racked up $2 billion in losses.

The Swiss bank's Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said Kengeter approached him after the trades and said he would not accept a bonus, regardless of what the board decided. UBS is accepting his decision. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)