BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, March 14 UBS paid Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti 6.4 million Swiss francs in 2011, according to pay details revealed in the Swiss bank's annual report on Thursday.
Ermotti joined UBS in April and was thrust into the CEO role in September, after former CEO Oswald Gruebel stepped down as a result of the trading scandal. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.