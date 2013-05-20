* UBS stepping up brokerage and advisory efforts
* Coutinho held key Latam leadership posts at HSBC
* Outgoing UBS Brazil chief Salles to retire
SAO PAULO, May 20 UBS AG on Monday
appointed Sylvia Coutinho as chief executive officer for its
unit in Brazil, where the bank is stepping up its focus on
brokerage and advisory work.
Coutinho, who most recently worked as the head of retail
banking and wealth management for Latin America and asset
management for the Americas at HSBC Holdings PLC, will
start on June 24 and replace outgoing CEO Lywal Salles, who is
retiring, UBS said in a written statement.
Earlier this year, UBS completed its takeover of Link
Investimentos, marking the start of full-fledged
investment-banking, brokerage and wealth management operations
in Latin America's largest economy.
Coutinho will be responsible for "further strengthening the
firm's presence in Brazil and overseeing the firm's strategy to
deliver its integrated resources ... to its private, corporate
and institutional clients in the country," the statement added.