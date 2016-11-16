ZURICH Nov 16 Swiss bank UBS is
keeping its options open on moving staff from London in the wake
of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, Chairman Axel
Weber told broadcaster CNBC on Wednesday.
"We have a huge presence in London, we just inaugurated our
new building...but at the same time we have optionality. We are
present onshore in most of the European markets. For us as a
European bank, moving staff between London and locations where
they need to be to be with their clients is going to be an issue
we solve down the road," he said.
"We have the optionality, we can use the optionality but
there is no need to front load using that optionality before we
actually know what the outcome of the negotiations (is)."
He also said he expected the new Trump administration taking
office in the United States in January to ease up on regulating
banks. "There will be adjustment around the edges. I don't
expect a full rollback on regulation but I expect much less
regulation to come," he said.
