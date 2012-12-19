UPDATE 3-Big U.S. companies stay on White House panel despite climate jolt
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
ZURICH Dec 19 UBS AG : * CEO Ermotti says does not expect Libor probe to result in bank's exit from Japan * CEO Ermotti says roughly 40 people left or been asked to leave UBS as result
of Libor probe * CEO Ermotti says does not expect any more staff departures as result of Libor
at this stage
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
WASHINGTON, June 2 A former tuna company executive faces one charge of conspiring with officials from other tuna companies to fix the price of canned seafood from 20D11 to 2013, according to a court filing.