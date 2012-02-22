ZURICH Feb 22 UBS said it plans to sell further loss-absorbing capital to meet tougher rules for banks following a $2 billion Tier 2 note issue.

"Today's deal marks the beginning of an issuance program as we build our loss-absorbing capital base to meet FINMA and the Basel Committee requirements for systemically important banks well in advance of the regulatory deadlines," the Swiss bank's financial head Tom Naratil said on Wednesday.

UBS's 10-year notes pay a coupon of 7.25 percent, and the loss absorption trigger is set at 5 percent common equity ratio. They were placed with private and institutional investors in Asia and Europe, UBS said.

UBS's issue comes one year after Credit Suisse issued 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.59 billion)in so-called contingent convertible bonds, or CoCos, to existing investors. Shortly after that, Credit Suisse issued $2 billion of CoCos publicly. ($1 = 0.9107 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)