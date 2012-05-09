NEW YORK, May 9 (IFR) - UBS has sold $1.53 billion of separate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) to Barclays and Morgan Stanley, sources told IFR on Wednesday.

The sale comes a few weeks after Barclays and Deutsche Bank won the hard-fought bidding for the two Max CRE CDOs totalling US$7.5bn. Those CDOs were part of the Maiden Lane portfolio of assets that the US government took over from AIG as part of its 2008 bailout.

Barclays is heard to be looking at breaking up the CDO and selling the underlying CMBS to investors. It is not clear what Morgan Stanley plans to do with the CDO it bought from UBS.

At least five major Wall Street banks were said to be aggregating bids on behalf of UBS and some of them had pitched a "re-pack" or "re-remic" of pieces of the three large commercial real estate (CRE) CDOs.

The re-remic structure would allow for the creation of new investment-grade bonds, which would expand the investor base interested in the underlying commercial mortgage bonds.