* Axel Weber proposed to take over as chairman in May
* Investor day in New York on Thursday
* Ermotti set to scale back investment bank
ZURICH, Nov 15 UBS named Sergio
Ermotti as its new chief executive, making permanent the
51-year-old Swiss banker's appointment as a temporary successor
to Oswald Gruebel, who left the Swiss bank in September
following a $2 billion rogue trading scandal.
UBS said the board had also decided to propose former
Bundesbank boss Axel Weber to succeed Kaspar Villiger as
chairman at the annual general meeting in May, a year earlier
than originally planned.
It also said the board had decided on the bank's future
strategy, to be presented at an investor day in New York on
Thursday.
"This strategy will be centered on our leading wealth
management businesses and our position as the strongest
universal bank in Switzerland," Ermotti said in a statement.
"A focused, less complex and less capital-intensive
Investment Bank and our asset management business are also key
elements for growing our wealth management franchise."
The appointment represents a rapid ascent for Ermotti, a
former UniCredit deputy boss who joined UBS in April. Ermotti's
most urgent priority is to restore trust following the trading
scandal and to scale back the investment bank amid a glut of new
capital rules for riskier activities.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart)