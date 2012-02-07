Sri Lankan rupee ends steady as remittances offset importer dollar demand
COLOMBO, June 12 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Monday as inward remittances offset dollar demand from importers, dealers said.
ZURICH Feb 7 UBS said a $2 billion rogue trading scandal is not affecting inflows at its flagship private bank.
"The trading incident is not something clients are talking to us about today," UBS financial head Tom Naratil told journalists after fourth-quarter earnings. Instead, activity by wealthy clients is affected by issues such as uncertainty affecting the eurozone, Naratil said.
UBS's private bank posted 3.1 billion Swiss francs ($3.36 billion) in net new money in the quarter. ($1 = 0.9227 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
* Advent international has agreed to acquire IPH, a european industrial supplies distributor, from Pai Partners