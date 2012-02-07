ZURICH Feb 7 UBS said a $2 billion rogue trading scandal is not affecting inflows at its flagship private bank.

"The trading incident is not something clients are talking to us about today," UBS financial head Tom Naratil told journalists after fourth-quarter earnings. Instead, activity by wealthy clients is affected by issues such as uncertainty affecting the eurozone, Naratil said.

UBS's private bank posted 3.1 billion Swiss francs ($3.36 billion) in net new money in the quarter. ($1 = 0.9227 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)