LONDON, Feb 7 (IFR) - UBS plans to sell the first low
trigger contingent capital (CoCo) trade from Switzerland as soon
as next week having announced a series of investors roadshows in
Asia and Europe to introduce the structure to investors.
The transaction will be a Tier 2 capital instrument and have
a 10-year maturity. The bonds can be written down if the bank's
common equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 5%.
Credit Suisse priced the first contingent capital trade from
Switzerland in February last year. However, while the Credit
Suisse trade was a Tier 2, it was a high trigger contingent
capital issue, which is more risky for investors.
The Credit Suisse bonds convert into equity if the bank's
common equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%.