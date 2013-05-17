* UBS low trigger CoCo heralded as vanilla Tier 2

* Investor risk aversion to total loss fades

* Pockets of demand becoming deeper for capital deals

By Natalie Harrison and Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Swiss bank UBS has accomplished what some experts said was unimaginable a year ago, pricing a total loss CoCo with a mere 4.75% coupon, and buoying hopes that investors will be receptive to even riskier bank capital deals if the credit rally lasts.

The UBS USD1.5bn 10-year non-call five low-trigger CoCo, which is completely written off if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio falls below 5%, mirrored a deal that the bank printed in February 2012.

In the run up to that transaction, however, fixed income investors had said that a total writedown structure would never sell, even with a low trigger that offered a substantial buffer against the bank's actual CET1 levels.

The difference in the coupon levels is hard to ignore. Last year's USD2bn 10NC5 bond pays a coupon of 7.25% - 250bp above the interest payment on this week's transaction following a stellar rally in credit spreads.

Wednesday's deal has provided a huge shot of confidence to the sector. Not only does it show banks will be able to raise capital in a more economic way, but it also highlights that investors are accepting these instruments as old style Tier 2.

Global co-ordinator UBS said the 10% buffer offered over the trigger level - the bank's current CET1 ratio is 15.3% - offered investors a lot more comfort, and meant the hedge fund participation in the deal was reasonably low at 14%.

"A 5% trigger from a Swiss bank perspective is so far from where they operate that investors probably have very little concern about whether the instrument was permanent writedown or conversion," said Alexandra MacMahon, head of EMEA FIG debt capital markets at Citi.

"5% is effectively the point of non-viability anyway,"

That view was echoed across syndicate desks, with many bankers hailing the deal as proof that CoCos, at least low trigger ones, have now been fully endorsed by investors.

"This latest UBS CoCo shows that more investors are accepting this structure as a surrogate for the European Lower Tier 2," said Barry Donlon, head of capital and corporate syndicate at UBS.

UBS was the global-co-ordinator on the transaction, flanked by 12 other bookrunners.

CAUGHT UP IN THE FRENZY

The rally that has driven the iTraxx Subordinated index to two-year lows this month should ensure that the bond holds up well in the secondary market, which would instil yet more confidence.

On Friday, the new deal was bid just below its par issue price, but one banker that was not involved in the deal said there had been evidence of real money buying as the bonds dipped.

Another recent capital deal from Spanish bank BBVA - a first-of-its-kind USD1.5bn Additional Tier 1 bond - has traded up as high as 104 after pricing at par on April 30.

"Bank capital is one of the only places that investors can get yield, and that can only be good for issuers in terms of the level that deals print at," said MacMahon.

Some investors, however, set UBS apart from its peers, adding that the bank's move away from investment banking and into wealth management made it a more attractive credit.

"UBS is a getting stronger and is in an enviable capital position but the fear of total write-off is still at the forefront of a lot of institutional investors' minds," said Georg Grodzki, head of credit research at Legal & General Investment Management.

"High-trigger CoCos are even more risky and are considered as non-investable by a lot of investment-grade clients, regardless of whether and at what level they might be rated."

LOTS OF POCKETS

The bank capital market now has data points across several structures, including RegS, 144a, and even sterling transactions that have been issued by several UK insurers. That should make it easier for other banks to benchmark deals.

In the CoCo sector, Barclays has pioneered high-trigger permanent writedown structures, the last of which was a USD1bn 10-year non-call five issue that came with 7.75% coupon in April, and which attracted strong demand from US investors who normally prefer 10-year bullets.

UK banks RBS and Lloyds are also tipped to issue CoCos at some point this year.

The BBVA bond, which converts to equity, came with a coupon of 9%, which surpassed the expectations of many hybrid structure specialists in terms of pricing.

Next to test appetite with a slightly different structure will be Deutsche Bank, which is expected to announce a 15NC10 Tier 2 issue imminently following a two-week roadshow.

Even though bankers are calling for more standardisation, the market is still a long way off that.

"We will eventually start to see more common structures but because we're going through this transition from Basel II to Basel III, we may see some multi-trigger deals like BBVA," said Daniel Bell, head of EMEA DCM capital products at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"The market has shown that it is receptive." (Reporting by Natalie Harrison and Aimee Donnellan, editing by Julian Baker)