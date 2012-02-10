* Provides clues for pricing/structure on Tier 2 under CRD4

* Private bank investor demand weighed versus institutional

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - UBS has begun marketing a contingent capital bond which could offer an important template and pricing point for future loss-absorbing Tier 2 capital issuance for non-Swiss European banks which many have argued will be difficult to sell.

As the first low-trigger contingent capital issue out of Switzerland the deal's key rationale is to comply with stringent Swiss bank rules.

For EU area banks under Basel 3, which will be implemented in Europe through CRD4, all capital instruments must absorb losses at the point of non-viability -- either through conversion into equity or a permanent write-down.

A hybrid capital specialist said that if the UBS deal worked, other European banks could look at Tier 2 issues with contractual non-viability language in their terms.

UBS CFO Tom Naratil said the bank is looking to raise USD1bn as early as next week.

Under the so-called Swiss finish, the country's large banks must have a 19% total capital ratio by 2019, divided into 10% of Common Equity Tier 1 capital, 3% of high-trigger contingent capital and 6% of low-trigger contingent capital.

The UBS trade will aim to fulfil some of the low-trigger requirements. Under the terms of the deal, which is expected to be a 10-year non-call five, the bonds can be written down permanently if the bank's common equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 5% or is considered non-viable.

"This is a good structure, and I think many will look at it and see Swiss low trigger CoCos as the equivalent of gone-concern Tier 2 capital for European banks going forward," said a head of hybrid structuring.

"While something with a permanent write-down would be harsh in the context of high-trigger contingent capital, it can work for low-trigger CoCos."

But institutional investors have been vocal about their dislike of permanent write-down structures, preferring instruments that convert into equity. Private banks and retail investors have been less sensitive to these features.

Credit Suisse priced the first contingent capital trade from Switzerland in February last year, attracting huge demand from private banks and institutional investors which was a high-trigger deal. The Credit Suisse Tier 2 transaction converts into equity if the bank's common equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%, and is seen as going-concern capital.

AT WHAT PRICE?

UBS is showing its deal to Asian and European investors, amid expectations strong private bank demand for the UBS name could drive the coupon lower.

Basel 3-compliant Tier 2 transactions priced for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Nomura in their home markets at the end of 2011 paid as little as 30bp premium versus old-style subs.

"Anything with a 6% coupon will be difficult to sell in the Asian private bank market," said Mirko Santucci, head of credit at asset manager Swisscanto. "It will have to have at least 7% in front, possibly 8%."

He said any deal would need at least a 200bp to 300bp premium versus old-style Lower Tier 2 without permanent write-down features. Last week, Nordea priced a EUR750m old-style issue with a 4.625% coupon.

In addition to Credit Suisse's CoCos trading in the mid-8%, investors will be looking at Lloyds's Tier 2 Enhanced Capital Notes (ECN) and the Rabobank Senior Contingent Note (SCN).

Both are more investor-friendly than the UBS deal: Lloyds' ECNs convert into equity while with the SCNs, investors get 25% back rather than taking a full write-down.

CLOSE TRIGGER?

"In theory, you could argue that it should come 50bp-100bp back of the bank's old style Lower Tier 2, as the 5% trigger has got to be very close to non-viability and everything will somehow be captured by resolution regimes going forward," said a senior syndicate banker. "However, I am not sure whether they will get that given the full write-down feature."

Satish Pulle, portfolio manager at European Credit Management said that, with most investors preferring an equity conversion, a write-down structure would be more expensive.

This was echoed by Philippe Kellerhals, senior portfolio manager at Cairn Capital.

"The structure is very aggressive, as you get completely wiped out upon hitting the trigger. So you have to take a view on the credit and the likelihood of the trigger being hit," he said.

Investors will want to feel that there is a lot of capital between them and the trigger said one banker. Who added that past performance and losses will be key to their assessments.

According to Kellerhals, UBS's reported high Basel 2.5 core capital ratio of 14.1% only tells part of the story, as the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio under fully implemented Basel 3 regulation would drop to 6.7% as per the end of 2011.

"Clearly, the latter is a very harsh view on the capital position of the group, and ignores future risk mitigation actions and retained earnings. But it underlines that the capital position still has to be addressed, and thus should be reflected in the pricing of this instrument," he said.

For ECM's Pulle, another key question is what happens to UBS CoCos if UBS splits the asset management and investment bank units. "Clearly if the CoCos are left in the investment bank, the trigger becomes much less remote," he said.

In a report this week, Fitch said it expected to rate the trade three notches below the bank's viability rating at BBB-, arguing that the low trigger was close to the point of non-viability, limiting the risk of non-performance in a going-concern scenario.

"Nonetheless, the 5% capital ratio threshold adds a second write-down trigger which is at least technically higher than the non-viability trigger, and therefore incrementally increases non-performance risk in a going concern scenario." (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Marc Carnegie, Alex Chambers)