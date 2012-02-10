* Provides clues for pricing/structure on Tier 2 under CRD4
* Private bank investor demand weighed versus institutional
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - UBS has begun marketing a
contingent capital bond which could offer an important template
and pricing point for future loss-absorbing Tier 2 capital
issuance for non-Swiss European banks which many have argued
will be difficult to sell.
As the first low-trigger contingent capital issue out of
Switzerland the deal's key rationale is to comply with stringent
Swiss bank rules.
For EU area banks under Basel 3, which will be implemented
in Europe through CRD4, all capital instruments must absorb
losses at the point of non-viability -- either through
conversion into equity or a permanent write-down.
A hybrid capital specialist said that if the UBS deal
worked, other European banks could look at Tier 2 issues with
contractual non-viability language in their terms.
UBS CFO Tom Naratil said the bank is looking to raise USD1bn
as early as next week.
Under the so-called Swiss finish, the country's large banks
must have a 19% total capital ratio by 2019, divided into 10% of
Common Equity Tier 1 capital, 3% of high-trigger contingent
capital and 6% of low-trigger contingent capital.
The UBS trade will aim to fulfil some of the low-trigger
requirements. Under the terms of the deal, which is expected to
be a 10-year non-call five, the bonds can be written down
permanently if the bank's common equity Tier 1 ratio falls below
5% or is considered non-viable.
"This is a good structure, and I think many will look at it
and see Swiss low trigger CoCos as the equivalent of
gone-concern Tier 2 capital for European banks going forward,"
said a head of hybrid structuring.
"While something with a permanent write-down would be harsh
in the context of high-trigger contingent capital, it can work
for low-trigger CoCos."
But institutional investors have been vocal about their
dislike of permanent write-down structures, preferring
instruments that convert into equity. Private banks and retail
investors have been less sensitive to these features.
Credit Suisse priced the first contingent capital trade from
Switzerland in February last year, attracting huge demand from
private banks and institutional investors which was a
high-trigger deal. The Credit Suisse Tier 2 transaction converts
into equity if the bank's common equity Tier 1 ratio falls below
7%, and is seen as going-concern capital.
AT WHAT PRICE?
UBS is showing its deal to Asian and European investors,
amid expectations strong private bank demand for the UBS name
could drive the coupon lower.
Basel 3-compliant Tier 2 transactions priced for Industrial
and Commercial Bank of China and Nomura in their home markets at
the end of 2011 paid as little as 30bp premium versus old-style
subs.
"Anything with a 6% coupon will be difficult to sell in the
Asian private bank market," said Mirko Santucci, head of credit
at asset manager Swisscanto. "It will have to have at least 7%
in front, possibly 8%."
He said any deal would need at least a 200bp to 300bp
premium versus old-style Lower Tier 2 without permanent
write-down features. Last week, Nordea priced a EUR750m
old-style issue with a 4.625% coupon.
In addition to Credit Suisse's CoCos trading in the mid-8%,
investors will be looking at Lloyds's Tier 2 Enhanced Capital
Notes (ECN) and the Rabobank Senior Contingent Note (SCN).
Both are more investor-friendly than the UBS deal: Lloyds'
ECNs convert into equity while with the SCNs, investors get 25%
back rather than taking a full write-down.
CLOSE TRIGGER?
"In theory, you could argue that it should come 50bp-100bp
back of the bank's old style Lower Tier 2, as the 5% trigger has
got to be very close to non-viability and everything will
somehow be captured by resolution regimes going forward," said a
senior syndicate banker. "However, I am not sure whether they
will get that given the full write-down feature."
Satish Pulle, portfolio manager at European Credit
Management said that, with most investors preferring an equity
conversion, a write-down structure would be more expensive.
This was echoed by Philippe Kellerhals, senior portfolio
manager at Cairn Capital.
"The structure is very aggressive, as you get completely
wiped out upon hitting the trigger. So you have to take a view
on the credit and the likelihood of the trigger being hit," he
said.
Investors will want to feel that there is a lot of capital
between them and the trigger said one banker. Who added that
past performance and losses will be key to their assessments.
According to Kellerhals, UBS's reported high Basel 2.5 core
capital ratio of 14.1% only tells part of the story, as the
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio under fully implemented Basel 3
regulation would drop to 6.7% as per the end of 2011.
"Clearly, the latter is a very harsh view on the capital
position of the group, and ignores future risk mitigation
actions and retained earnings. But it underlines that the
capital position still has to be addressed, and thus should be
reflected in the pricing of this instrument," he said.
For ECM's Pulle, another key question is what happens to UBS
CoCos if UBS splits the asset management and investment bank
units. "Clearly if the CoCos are left in the investment bank,
the trigger becomes much less remote," he said.
In a report this week, Fitch said it expected to rate the
trade three notches below the bank's viability rating at BBB-,
arguing that the low trigger was close to the point of
non-viability, limiting the risk of non-performance in a
going-concern scenario.
"Nonetheless, the 5% capital ratio threshold adds a second
write-down trigger which is at least technically higher than the
non-viability trigger, and therefore incrementally increases
non-performance risk in a going concern scenario."
(Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Marc Carnegie, Alex
Chambers)