(Adds additional comments, writes through)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Feb 14 (IFR) - The first European Tier 2 deal
where bondholders could lose all principal via permanent
write-down rather than the notes converting into equity could
price on Wednesday after UBS opened books for the contingent
capital issue.
As Tuesday's session got underway, the Swiss bank approached
investors with price guidance of 7.5% area for the 10-year
non-call five low-trigger CoCo via UBS (global coordinator), BNP
Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and SG and had attracted
well over USD1.5bn of orders from investors, a source familiar
with the deal said.
Despite many institutional investors previously voicing
strong reservations over permanent write-down structures,
preferring instead an instrument that offers a chance to benefit
from a bank's recovery, early indications of demand appear to
confirm that there are willing buyers for this new form of bank
capital.
"Everyone is eyeing this deal and its outcome," said a head
of FIG syndicate. "Everyone hopes it will price tighter than the
7.5% guidance as otherwise other banks could be reluctant to
replicate this trade as they will see it as expensive capital.
The banker said institutional investors suddenly become
highly conservative when buying a security labelled as CoCo but
would be more comfortable with a bond compliant with the Capital
Requirements Directive 4. Basel 3 for EU area banks will be
implemented through the CRD4.
The 7.5% coupon is around 200bp more than where UBS's
traditional Lower Tier 2 capital trades. Some institutional
investors hoped the deal would come a lot wider.
"The level is a good one if you are a private bank but
horrible one if you are an institutional investor," another FIG
syndicate banker. "This deal highlights the huge difference that
remains between old style Lower Tier 2 and new style and we are
no closer to answering the question of whether the old style is
too cheap or new style too expensive given that everything
somehow will end up having to absorb losses going forward."
According to a banker involved in the transaction, 60%/65%
of the demand so far has come from retail/private banks while
the rest has been from institutional buyers.
"The biggest challenge of the pricing on this trade is that
it has to be attractive enough for institutional investors
without giving away to much to retail," he said. "At 7.5%,
investors are being more than compensated for what is a very
remote risk."
Under the so-called Swiss finish, the country's large banks
must have a 19% total capital ratio by 2019, divided into 10% of
Common Equity Tier 1 capital, 3% of high-trigger contingent
capital and 6% of low-trigger contingent capital.
Credit Suisse priced the first high-trigger contingent
capital trade from Switzerland in February last year, attracting
huge demand from private banks and institutional investors for
the Tier 2 bond which converts into equity if the Tier 1 ratio
falls below 7%.
The UBS CoCo is expected to be rated BBB- by both S&P and
Fitch and fulfils some of the Swiss low-trigger requirements.
Under the terms of the deal, if it is not called at the call
date, the coupon resets to five-year US dollar mid-swaps plus
the initial spread. Coupons are non-deferrable.
Under the terms of the deal the bonds can be written down
permanently if the bank's common equity Tier 1 ratio falls below
5% or is considered non-viable. UBS's Tier 1 capital ratio under
Basel 2.5 stands at 16%.
A non-viability event is described as the point at which
without such write-down or extraordinary support to improve the
bank's adequacy, the bank would otherwise be bankrupt, insolvent
or unable to pay its debts, as determined by the Swiss
regulator.
Investors have been wary of the non-viability concept as
some have feared it would give regulators wide powers of
intervention.
REMOTE TRIGGER
While the 5% trigger is likely very remote investors worry
about the tail risk said one banker, who also think that a
permanent write-down potentially subordinates them to equity.
However, bankers on the trade highlight the remoteness of
the trigger and the fact that the deal is gone-concern capital,
so that UBS would have to eat through large chunks of capital
before hitting. They also add that if the bonds did write down,
the equity would not be worth much at that stage.
UBS's management has argued against issuing notes that
potentially convert into equity to meet the Swiss regulatory
requirement. The bank has previously said it would not meet the
high-trigger buffer with contingent capital but would instead
fulfil it with equity.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)