NEW YORK, Aug 8 (IFR) - UBS is planning to issue the first
European Tier 2 transaction offered in the US, where bondholders
could see their investment written down to zero if the Swiss
bank runs into trouble.
Investors and bankers confirmed that the Swiss Bank was
roadshowing a low-trigger contingent capital (CoCo) Tier 2
offering in the US.
UBS would not comment, but market sources said the Swiss
bank was gauging US investor interest in a 10-year bullet
subordinated issue, which would see its principal entirely
written down if UBS's Tier 1 level breaches the 5% threshold.
Sources heard the bank was feeling out interest at a coupon
of around 7.5%, in line with the Reg-S dollar denominated
low-trigger Tier 2 it did in February that was primarily sold to
Asian investors and not offered in the US.
This latest potential transaction would also mirror
structually that USD2bn 10-year non-call five deal from February
which was mostly sold into private banks and retail investors.
In February's issue, the bonds can be written down
permanently if the bank's common equity Tier 1 ratio falls below
5% or is considered non-viable. On a fully applied basis, UBS
Tier 1 ratio under Basel 3 stands at 8.8% according to its
second quarter results.
A non-viability event is described as the point at which
without such write-down or extraordinary support to improve the
bank's adequacy, the bank would otherwise be bankrupt, insolvent
or unable to pay its debts, as determined by the Swiss
regulator.
Institutional investors have been wary of the non-viability
concept as some have feared it would give regulators wide powers
of intervention.
The pending deal would be registered as a so-called 3a2
deal, which falls short of full public SEC registration but
allows inclusion in bond indexes.
UBS will be looking to tap institutional investors not only
starved of yield but also additionally burdened by a wall of
money coming back into their funds as US banks redeem Trust
Preferred Securities that will lose their tier 1 status next
year.
In spite of the noise around European banks of late,
including UBS's own trading losses and poor earnings, some
investors and bankers believe the deal would find interest.
"With the way the market is looking for yield, I have to
think a deal like that would do very well," said one debt
capital markets observer.
"UBS's senior unsecured paper trades well, notwithstanding
all the challenges around that name and European banks
generally," the banker added. "The Swiss regulators are among
the toughest in the world and the view is that the regulator
would intervene before a UBS ever got to that (5%) stage".
Under the Swiss finish, the country's large banks must have
a 19% total capital ratio by 2019, divided into 10% of common
equity Tier 1, 3% of high-trigger and 6% of low-trigger
contingent capital.
(Reporting by Danielle Robinson, writing by Alex Chambers;
editing by Sudip Roy)