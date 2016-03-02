LONDON, March 2 (IFR) - UBS has appointed Alice Crawley to a newly created role in its investment bank as global head of business selection and conflicts for corporate client solutions, overseeing practices and policies related to client acceptance and conflict management.

Crawley, who joins UBS after 17 years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, will be based in London and report jointly to the three heads of corporate client solutions - Ros Stephenson in the US, William Vereker in Europe and Matt Hanning in Asia, according to a memo sent to staff.

Crawley's role is to ensure best practice in managing conflicts and risks that are associated with client-facing business, the memo said. She will be responsible for governance and management of the practices and policies relating to all client acceptance, client onboarding business selection and conflict management across CCS, including its reputational risk framework.

"She will ensure that all transactions and client interactions continue to be appropriately managed and are reflective of the current regulatory environment and UBS investment bank's own stringent approach to running this area of our business," the memo said. (Reporting by Steve Slater)