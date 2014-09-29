* UBS confirms talks with some authorities in forex probe
* Warns it could face "material monetary penalties"
* Disclosure comes in prospectus for share-swap proposal
(Adds more detail throughout, shares)
By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, Sept 29 Switzerland's largest bank UBS
warned it faced new fines after confirming it was
holding talks to settle allegations it was involved in rigging
foreign exchange rates.
Authorities from around the world are investigating
allegations that dealers at major banks colluded and manipulated
key reference rates in the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign currency
market, the world's biggest and least regulated.
UBS has started settlement talks with some of the
investigating authorities, the bank said in a share-swap
prospectus published on Monday. The terms proposed in the talks
included findings that UBS did not have adequate controls over
its foreign exchange business, it said.
UBS said it could face "material monetary penalties" in any
deal struck. The foreign exchange probe is one of several legal
headaches facing the bank as it shrinks its investment banking
business.
It raised its provision against future litigation to 1.98
billion Swiss francs ($2.08 billion) earlier this year but has
warned this might not be enough to cover possible fines and
charges.
UBS did not identify the regulators it was talking to but
sources told Reuters on Friday that Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) was talking to UBS and five other banks -
Barclays, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland
, JP Morgan and Citi - about a possible
settlement that could results in each bank being fined hundreds
of millions of pounds.
UBS said in its prospectus that other authorities could
start settlement talks "in the near future".
The U.S. authorities, which traditionally levy far higher
fines than their British counterparts, are not part of the UK
negotiations.
Stung by a previous scandal into manipulation of benchmark
interest rates which saw it pay out $1.5 billion in fines and
penalties, UBS has tried to stay on top of the foreign exchange
probe. It suspended at least five traders and approached U.S.
authorities last year with information in the hope of gaining
antitrust immunity if charged with wrongdoing.
UBS said on Monday it would continue to take "appropriate
action" over personnel in connection with the foreign exchange
probe.
Britain's Lloyds Banking Group said on Monday it
had dismissed eight staff following an investigation into
manipulation of benchmark interest rates after it was fined in
July by American and British regulators.
So far, more than 30 traders from various banks have been
put on leave, suspended or fired in connection with the FX
probe. No individual or bank has been formally accused of any
wrongdoing.
CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING
The prospectus UBS published on Monday is aiming to attract
investors to swap their shares into a new group holding company,
a restructuring effort designed to ensure it can be broken up
more easily in a crisis.
Updated figures showed the bank has made a profitable start
to the third quarter. Retained earnings as of Aug. 31 rose by
731 million Swiss francs to 27.1 billion Swiss francs ($28.44
billion) from 26.3 billion francs in the second quarter.
"It shows that they've been profitable which is good," said
Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Dirk Becker.
A spokesman for UBS said it does not disclose what is in its
retained earnings figure.
Equity attributable to shareholders also rose to 50.8
billion francs from 49.5 billion francs.
Shares in UBS were up 0.9 percent at 1047 GMT, outperforming
the European banking sector, which was down 1 percent.
UBS has a goal of tendering 90 percent of the new shares.
The start of the initial acceptance period is Oct. 14 and ends
on Nov. 11.
The bank reaffirmed that it expected the new structure will
allow it to qualify for a capital rebate under Switzerland's
too-big-to-fail requirements, resulting in lower overall capital
requirements for the bank.
In addition to setting up the new holding company, UBS Group
AG, the bank also plans to establish a Swiss subsidiary in
mid-2015 and a holding company for its U.S. operations by
mid-2016.
In the previous model, a parent company holds a host of
interconnected UBS branches. The change means UBS's businesses
can be separated more easily if one ran into trouble without
jeopardizing the others, preventing a repeat of 2008 when Swiss
taxpayers had to save the bank from huge losses in the United
States.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Additional reporting by Carmel
Crimmins and Jamie McGeever; Editing by David Goodman and Susan
Thomas)