ZURICH Aug 2 UBS said it is expanding the role of British investment banker Hew Glyn Davies to include vice-chairman of the Swiss bank's overall U.K. activities, an effort to better join up the securities unit with money-management for the wealthy.

"As vice-chairman of UBS U.K., he will work to further develop the client franchise across the investment bank, asset management and wealth management," UBS said in a memo sent to staff on Thursday by region head Ulrich Koerner and investment banking co-heads Andrea Orcel and Carsten Kengeter.

Glyn Davies' move represents a larger push by both UBS and Credit Suisse to more actively cater to wealthy clients in the private bank with sophisticated investment banking advice.

The appointment is effective immediately.