LONDON, May 15 (IFR) - UBS has reshuffled its debt capital markets team, appointing Fabio Lisanti as co-head of global debt capital markets, replacing Rob Jolliffe who is taking on a newly created emerging markets job within the bank.

Jolliffe will have responsibility across all of the firm's key businesses in EM including investment banking, global capital markets, FICC and equities. The aim, according to an internal memo, will be to improve the bank's linkage across those areas in targeted markets and with UBS's wealth management business.

Jolliffe will work closely with existing local business and country heads as well as other senior officials across the investment bank and wealth management business. These include Paul Raphael, who runs UBS's emerging markets wealth management business and Jason Chandler, who heads the firm's wealth management adviser group.

Jolliffe will report to Carsten Kengeter and Andrea Orcel, who will jointly run UBS Investment Bank when the latter arrives from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Jolliffe joined UBS in 2009 to bolster the bank's DCM franchise.

Meanwhile, Lisanti will now co-head the global DCM business with Michael Davidson having previously been co-head of EMEA DCM. He will retain that job with Allegra Berman and will also continue to be head of UBS's EMEA FIG solutions and financing group (SFG).

Lisanti and Davidson report to David Soanes, head of global capital markets. (Reporting by Helene Durand)