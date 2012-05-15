LONDON, May 15 (IFR) - UBS has reshuffled its debt capital
markets team, appointing Fabio Lisanti as co-head of global debt
capital markets, replacing Rob Jolliffe who is taking on a newly
created emerging markets job within the bank.
Jolliffe will have responsibility across all of the firm's
key businesses in EM including investment banking, global
capital markets, FICC and equities. The aim, according to an
internal memo, will be to improve the bank's linkage across
those areas in targeted markets and with UBS's wealth management
business.
Jolliffe will work closely with existing local business and
country heads as well as other senior officials across the
investment bank and wealth management business. These include
Paul Raphael, who runs UBS's emerging markets wealth management
business and Jason Chandler, who heads the firm's wealth
management adviser group.
Jolliffe will report to Carsten Kengeter and Andrea Orcel,
who will jointly run UBS Investment Bank when the latter arrives
from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Jolliffe joined UBS in 2009
to bolster the bank's DCM franchise.
Meanwhile, Lisanti will now co-head the global DCM business
with Michael Davidson having previously been co-head of EMEA
DCM. He will retain that job with Allegra Berman and will also
continue to be head of UBS's EMEA FIG solutions and financing
group (SFG).
Lisanti and Davidson report to David Soanes, head of global
capital markets.
(Reporting by Helene Durand)