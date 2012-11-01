LONDON Nov 1 UBS is closing its
London-based distressed debt trading desk as the bank winds down
its fixed income business as part of a wider plan to cut 10,000
jobs and shrink its investment bank, banking sources said on
Thursday.
UBS's distressed debt trading desk was responsible for
trading leveraged loans and high-yield bonds for poorly-
performing non-investment grade companies, often at big
discounts to face value.
Banks' debt trading operations have been in focus since late
2010, after the U.S. Congress approved the Volcker rule which
aimed to restrict banks' trading on their own account rather
than for customers.
UBS is keeping a handful of staff on in the distressed debt
team to sell the bank's distressed portfolio, which totals
around 200 million euros, traders said.
Distressed debt traders, sales staff and analysts were let
go on Tuesday as part of 100 fixed income job losses.
UBS' fixed income business is no longer profitable due to
stricter capital rules on riskier business introduced after the
financial crisis as the Swiss bank returns to its private
banking roots.
UBS is closing its sovereign, supranational and agency bond
business and is laying off staff in its commercial paper team as
well as cutting back in corporate bonds, according to IFR
Markets.
Around 40 percent of the fixed income cuts are expected to
come from the UK, 30 percent will be in the United States and 25
percent will be in Switzerland, a banker said.
Asia is expected to account for around 5 percent of the
cuts, an Asia-based banker said. Some fixed income jobs have
already been cut in Japan, another banker added.
UBS' par leveraged loan and high-yield bond trading teams
and investment-grade bond trading teams are also expected to see
reduced activity and some departures, several bankers said.
UBS declined to comment.
