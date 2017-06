An employee speaks on his mobile phone as he walks inside Axis Bank's corporate headquarters in Mumbai July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI UBS downgraded Axis Bank(AXBK.NS) to "neutral" from "buy", citing "increasing" quality risks, "muted" earnings growth and a 28 percent share price increase in the Indian lender so far this year.

UBS also cut its price target on the stock to 1,100 rupees from 1,220 rupees in a report on Friday.

Axis Bank shares were down 0.5 percent at 1,008.00 rupees as of 0351 GMT.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Rafael Nam; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)