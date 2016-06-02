(Repeats with no changes to text)
* UBS initiative to tackle work-life balance
* Allows bankers to take flexible time off
* Dependent on co-workers agreeing to cover
* UBS also launches scheme to allow juniors' rotation
By Anjuli Davies and Pamela Barbaglia
LONDON, June 1 Investment bankers at UBS
can now take at least two hours of "personal time" a
week in the latest attempt by a bank to retain staff with a
better work-life balance.
In a profession known for its gruelling schedules, banks
around the world are trying to lighten workloads to lower stress
levels, especially among junior bankers.
The UBS policy, dubbed "take two", aims to give bankers more
flexible hours without colleagues having to pick up too much
slack.
The scheme, which is offered to about 6,000 people working
for UBS in investment banking globally, was initiated by
investment bank president Andrea Orcel following a staff survey.
"Our industry is often criticised for poor work-life
balance, so we asked our employees to come up with ideas and
find solutions to the issues that matter to them," the 53-year
old banker told Reuters in an interview.
Most banks struggle though to translate flexibility into
viable policies as multi-billion deals are typically signed at
night after days of non-stop negotiations, with junior bankers
typically bearing the brunt of the work.
Ambitious graduates often refer to the "magic roundabout"
where they get a taxi home after dawn and leave it waiting while
they get ready to return to work.
Now banks, facing growing competition from technology
companies, hedge funds and private equity firms who offer junior
bankers better pay and hours, are having to act.
Earlier this year JPMorgan Chase & Co told its
investment bank staff they should take weekends off unless they
were working on a major deal.
UBS, which is battling weak earnings with cost-cutting, says
it wants to give investment bankers more flexibility.
"You can't force people to work longer or shorter hours:
people don't like being forced," said Orcel.
"All you can ask for is that they get their job done, but at
the same time grant them enough flexibility...to find a balance
that works for them."
Since May 4, junior and senior bankers working within the
same team at UBS can use at least two hours per week for
personal matters, as long as co-workers agree to cover for them.
"It's a 'give and take' exercise: people take two but also
need to give two when their colleagues are away," said Orcel,
who joined UBS in 2012, adding it should free up time for family
events or activities like marathon training without any stigma.
"In an ideal world we wouldn't need this initiative, it
would happen anyway. But for now having a branded initiative
takes away the concern of finishing early or starting late."
UBS said 145 teams signed up to the plan in its first week.
MARATHON CULTURE
A workaholic race to succeed, involving all-nighters and
meals at desks, is commonplace in banking.
In 2013, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch intern died
after allegedly working 72 hours without sleep. An inquest later
ruled that he had died of natural causes, and BAML launched an
internal review into working conditions for junior employees.
Orcel said the workaholic culture needs to change and
highlighted Copenhagen, where bank offices are empty at 5pm as
staff collect children from school but then work from home.
"Many junior bankers often end up giving 'face time'. Even
if they finish early they don't want to leave because they
believe it doesn't look good," he said.
UBS has also launched "Rotation 100", allowing around 100
junior bankers to take stints in other regions or temporarily
cover other sectors or products for up to three months in a bid
to keep its best employees happy.
"It's about empowering our employees so they feel - and are
- treated like owners of this business and owners of their
careers," said Orcel.
UBS is not alone in trying to adapt, in November Goldman
Sachs made changes designed to retain junior bankers, including
promoting them more quickly and encouraging mobility.
And in February, Reuters reported that Credit Suisse was
establishing a fast-track programme for top-performing juniors.
