LONDON, June 28 UBS Global Asset Management has pressed on with efforts to catch up with rivals in the exchange-traded funds business, listing a record 64 of the index-tracking vehicles on the London Stock Exchange in a single day.

The move marks a concerted step in the Swiss group's push to muscle in on the ETF market having been slow to capitalise on a $1.7 trillion industry that has been growing rapidly over the decade and is dominated by BlackRock, Deutsche Bank , State Street and Vanguard.

The new product line offers British investors access to 66 ETF share classes replicating 40 indexes in equity, fixed income and alternative assets, two of which listed last week.

ETFs - funds tracking baskets of shares, bonds or commodities that are traded like stocks - have become increasingly popular among investors seeking cheap access to indices without having to buy the underlying securities.

European exchange traded products (ETPs) recorded $3.1 billion of inflows in May to total $296 billion, estimates Blackrock. UBS is ranked as the seventh-largest provider of ETPs in Europe, with $13.3 billion of assets under management, or 4.5 percent market share.

The head of UBS's global asset management arm told Reuters the bank is now eyeing a similar push into new markets including Australia and the United States.

"It is clear throughout the world the appetite for passive (investing) is not diminishing - quite the contrary - and we have seen that at an institutional level and also at the wholesale level," said John Fraser, who is also a member of the bank's group executive board.

The bank hired Clemens Reuter early last year from SIX Swiss Exchange as its head of ETFs. Since joining he has overseen the launch of 23 funds in 2011 and 18 in the first half of 2012 with more in the pipeline, Reuter told Reuters.

"Clemens joining us was a key hire ... and I asked him to move quickly and I cannot fault him one little bit on that," Fraser said. "So while we are late coming to London, it is quite rapid in the sense of Clemens joining us in Feb last year. So I am delighted with the progress we have made with ETFs."

UBS's push into the sector, and passive management more broadly, marks not just an effort to establish itself in a growing industry, but also a move to diversify away from historic dependence on wealth management, Fraser said.

If successful, diversification will leave it less vulnerable to shocks such as that which saw customers pull assets from UBS as the bank was battered by subprime losses after 2008 and a prolonged dispute with the U.S tax authorities.

More recently the bank took a further reputational hit from an alleged rogue trading scandal which has seen a former UBS trader accused of unauthorised deals that cost the bank $2.3 billion.

The case forced UBS into a management shake-up culminating in the departure of its chief executive, Oswald Gruebel. Several top equities bankers have also left and the bank's chief risk officer has been replaced.

The bank now hopes its efforts in fund management and ETFs will help it recuperate some of the assets and reputational capital it lost in recent years.

But though they are rising in popularity, ETFs are increasingly the subject of debate fueled by their performance during major market events like the May 6, 2010 "flash crash", warnings by international watchdogs and also by the recent proliferation of more complex products backed by derivatives.

There are two different ways in which ETFs track an underlying index. Physical replication methods take in baskets of the underlying assets tracked by the index, whereas so-called synthetic ETFs replicate the returns of an index through the use of derivatives.

In Europe about 40 percent of ETF assets are based on synthetic products, asset manager BlackRock estimates.

Fraser said UBS's vehicles will seek to make minimal use of derivatives and avoid complexity where possible.

"It is totally legitimate for the regulatory authorities to take a keen interest in ETFs. They would be remiss if they did not. Equally, we have been very careful and taken that into account. The bulk of our ETFs are fully replicated," he said.