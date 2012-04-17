ZURICH, April 17 Swiss investor group Ethos said UBS shareholders should vote against a 4 million Swiss franc ($4.3 million) signing-on bonus for chairman designate Axel Weber at the Swiss bank's May 3 annual meeting.

Shareholders should "send a signal to the board of directors regarding the remuneration system and the inadequate system of internal control," Ethos said on Tuesday.

Ethos also said it would oppose discharging the bank's board and management following a $2.3 billion rogue trading scandal allegedly involving former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli, who is set to stand trial in September.

Weber, a former Bundesbank president poised to take over as chairman from Kaspar Villiger if elected by shareholders at the May 3 meeting, will earn 2 million Swiss francs and 200,000 UBS shares worth around 2.35 million at current prices, annually.

He will also get a one-time payment equal to a year's salary when he joins the board next month.

A so-called discharge, or formalised absolution, is a quirk of Swiss securities law which, when granted, means the firm and shareholders who voted for it lose the option of taking legal action against those who were in charge for that particular business year.

The only time in recent memory shareholders have refused the absolution was for UBS's management and board in 2007, when the bank began racking up what ultimately totalled $50 billion in writedowns, prompting a government rescue package in 2008. ($1 = 0.9203 Swiss franc) (Editing by Dan Lalor)