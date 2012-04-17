By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, April 17 Swiss investor group Ethos said
UBS shareholders should vote against a 4 million Swiss
franc ($4.3 million) signing-on bonus for chairman designate
Axel Weber at the Swiss bank's May 3 annual meeting.
Shareholders should "send a signal to the board of directors
regarding the remuneration system and the inadequate system of
internal control," Ethos said on Tuesday.
Ethos also said it would oppose discharging the bank's board
and management following a $2.3 billion rogue trading scandal
allegedly involving former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli, who is set
to stand trial in September.
Weber, a former Bundesbank president poised to take over as
chairman from Kaspar Villiger if elected by shareholders at the
May 3 meeting, will earn 2 million Swiss francs and 200,000 UBS
shares worth around 2.35 million at current prices, annually.
He will also get a one-time payment equal to a year's salary
when he joins the board next month.
A so-called discharge, or formalised absolution, is a quirk
of Swiss securities law which, when granted, means the firm and
shareholders who voted for it lose the option of taking legal
action against those who were in charge for that particular
business year.
The only time in recent memory shareholders have refused the
absolution was for UBS's management and board in 2007, when the
bank began racking up what ultimately totalled $50 billion in
writedowns, prompting a government rescue package in 2008.
($1 = 0.9203 Swiss franc)
