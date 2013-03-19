Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
ZURICH, March 19 UBS said on Tuesday it is pulling out of a panel that sets money market benchmark Euribor.
"We have decided to withdraw from the Euribor panel and to focus on our core funding markets Swiss Franc and U.S. dollar,"
a UBS spokesman said, adding the decision comes after an October decision to shut down vast parts of its investment bank.
The Swiss bank paid a $1.5 billion fine in December over its role in a global scheme to manipulate rates.
UBS, which also exited an Australian rates panel earlier this month, follows Rabobank in exiting Euribor.
