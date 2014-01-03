LONDON, Jan 3 (IFR) - Roberto Speranza has become UBS's sole head of EMEA financial institutions debt capital markets business after co-head Robert Ellison left the firm, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Ellison, who had been at UBS for 13 years, left the bank to pursue outside opportunities according to the memo. Ellison's exit at the end of December follows a string of departures in the bank's financial institutions group (FIG) business.

Johan Eriksson, UBS's EMEA head of global capital solutions, Eva Porz, who also worked in capital solutions, and Anthony Tobin, who worked on the FIG syndicate desk, all left the bank in 2013.

Speranza will continue to report to Fabio Lisanti, global co-head of DCM.

James Marriott, who is currently running UK and Ireland FIG DCM, will expand his responsibilities to include the Nordic region according to the memo.

He will be helped by Ben Smyth, head of Benelux FIG DCM and Susanna Norum in covering the Nordic FIG clients.

UBS merged its liability management and capital solutions team at the end of last year. The new group is headed by Barry Donlon, who also reports to Lisanti. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)