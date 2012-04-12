April 12 UBS AG's American wealth management arm bolstered its broker base in March and early April, adding at least 12 veteran advisers who managed more than $2 billion in client assets at their previous firms.

The recent adviser recruits, the bulk of whom joined in New Jersey, came from competing brokerages including Bank of America's Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney . They are the latest in a string of new hires for the U.S. wealth division of the Swiss bank, which has been the most successful of the top U.S. brokerages in recruiting top talent so far this year.

Among those in New Jersey, adviser Todd Ellentuck and his team joined UBS's Florham Park office in late March from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where they managed $340 million in client assets and generated about $3.4 million in revenue last year. Ellentuck's team now reports to complex director Michael Price.

Also joining that office from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, advisers Wallace Kyle and Frederick Pierce moved over to UBS in April with their team. They managed $236 million in client assets at their old firm and generated more than $1.8 million in revenue last year. The advisers also report to Price.

UBS also hired a team of four veteran advisers from Merrill Lynch in Florham Park, as previously reported by Reuters. Those advisers managed about $675 million in client assets and generated $4 million in revenue last year.

In New York, UBS hired Robert Wright, a former branch manager, and adviser Barry Ramage from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where the managed more than $380 million in client assets with their team. The advisers, who joined UBS's Albany office, now report to branch manager Robert Lane.

Also on the move, adviser William Goldberg joined UBS's Houston, Texas, office from Alliance Bernstein. He now reports to managing director Raymond Dinunzio. The company did not disclose Goldberg's client assets or production.

UBS also hired two former Merrill Lynch advisers in Troy, Michigan, and one former FSC Securities adviser in Fort Myers, Florida, in March, as previously reported by Reuters. Those advisers managed $415 million in client assets at their previous firms.

UBS's Americas wealth management group is the fourth-largest U.S. brokerage by client assets with $754 billion in assets under management and just under 7,000 advisers as of the end of December.