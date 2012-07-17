July 17 UBS AG's American wealth management division bolstered its broker base in New Jersey after landing a veteran adviser and his team from rival brokerage Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

Adviser Daniel Schwartz joined UBS on Thursday in Paramus, New Jersey, after roughly two decades at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and its predecessor firms. Schwartz, a nearly 25-year industry veteran, was a senior portfolio management director with the Alfa Group at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

Schwartz managed about $1 billion in client assets, according to a 2012 Barron's ranking of top financial advisers. He was named sixth among top advisers in New Jersey this year.

Advisers George Fosdick and Susan Davis also moved with Schwartz to UBS, according to regulatory filings. The advisers had also been a part of the Alfa Group at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, which Schwartz led.

Schwartz started his career in 1987 at Kidder, Peabody & Co, later joining Merrill Lynch before moving over to Lehman Brothers in 1991. He spent the rest of his career with Citigroup Inc's Smith Barney and Morgan Stanley's wealth unit , the two which eventually merged to create U.S. brokerage behemoth Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

UBS Wealth Management Americas, the U.S. brokerage division of the Swiss bank, is the fourth-largest U.S. brokerage by client assets with $851 billion in client assets under management and more than 7,000 advisers as of the end of March.

The firm also recently hired veteran adviser Mark Pomo from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in New Jersey in late May.

Since the start of the year, UBS has added individual advisers and teams managing at least $8.8 billion in client assets at their old firms, based on moves tracked by Reuters. Many of the firm's new recruits came from top rival brokerages including Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Bank of America's Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Advisors.