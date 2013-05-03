LONDON, May 3 (IFR) - Anthony Tobin, executive director of financial institutions group (FIG) syndicate at UBS, has resigned from the bank and is set to join RBC, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Tobin had only been at UBS since early 2012, having joined from Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he was a syndicate director within FIG.

The details of Tobin's appointment at RBC are not yet clear, but he will fill a void left by Nigel Owen, a director in global syndicate who left RBC at the turn of the year for a similar role at National Australia Bank.

There are no immediate plans at UBS to replace Tobin, said a source close to discussions, although there is set to be an internal reshuffling of syndicate coverage in the future.

Armin Peter, head of covered bonds and EMEA financial flow syndicate, will take on Tobin's responsibilities with immediate effect, said a source.

The move follows a round of redundancies at the Swiss bank late last year, in which Mark Wheatcroft, UBS' head of syndicate for EMEA, was let go. Months later, he took a job at Mizuho, in a similar role.

UBS announced its shock retreat from the fixed income business last October, culling 10,000 staff in the process, including the sovereign, supranational and agency (SSA) business.

Its FIG outfit, however, was left relatively unscathed by cuts at the bank.

The resignation of UBS co-head of debt capital markets Allegra Berman earlier this year has been another high profile loss for UBS. Berman is expected to take on a new role of global head of public sector banking at rival bank HSBC, according to market sources.

RBC and UBS declined to comment. Tobin was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by John Geddie, additional reporting by Aimmee Donnellan; editing by Natalie Harrison)