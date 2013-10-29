* U.S. Justice Department confirms criminal probes
* Deutsche Bank confirms cooperating with regulators
* UBS says takes "swift action" to review forex trading
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, Oct 29 UBS and Deutsche Bank
confirmed they were cooperating with regulators
probing alleged rigging in the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign
exchange market, with UBS saying it had taken "swift action" to
review its operations.
The confirmations by two of the world's biggest players in
the currency markets come as investigations broaden, with the
U.S. Justice Department acknowledging publicly for the first
time that it was involved.
UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti told journalists on
Tuesday that his bank had moved quickly to launch an internal
investigation of its forex operations and was working with
regulators. He did not provide further details.
Deutsche Bank said separately that it was cooperating with
regulators and that the investigations were "in early stages."
Deutsche declined to comment further.
Several countries have now opened investigations amid media
reports that traders have manipulated some fixings - snapshots
of where currencies are trading at a particular time in the
market - which are used to price trillions of dollars worth of
investments.
UBS shares fell almost 8 percent following news that the
Swiss regulator FINMA had imposed a temporary 50 percent
increase in the amount of capital the bank holds against risk
weighted assets, to cover potential costs of unknown legal
probes.
Asked whether FINMA's move was linked to the foreign
exchange investigation, Ermotti said there was no indication the
top-up was related to a single item but rather it was an
assessment based on the entire portfolio of UBS.
The uncertainty surrounding possible rate manipulation
raises painful memories for UBS and its shareholders. It was one
of the first financial institutions rapped for its role in the
rigging of the Libor interest rate benchmark.
Unlike UBS and British rival Barclays, Deutsche
Bank has not yet reached a settlement over allegations it was
involved in a scam to manipulate global benchmark inter-bank
lending rates including Libor.
Deutsche did, however, surprise investors earlier on Tuesday
by setting aside 1.2 billion euros ($1.7 billion) for potential
litigation.
ACTION TAKEN
Earlier UBS told investors it had taken and would continue
to take "appropriate" action in respect to staff as a result of
the ongoing review of its forex trading, without elaborating.
FINMA said earlier this month it was investigating several
Swiss banks for possible wrongdoing. It did not name those under
scrutiny but said multiple banks around the world were
potentially implicated.
Earlier this month, the chairman of cross-town rival Credit
Suisse said his bank had not found any evidence of
malpractice in the forex market following inquiries from
regulators.
The most popular benchmark is the WM/Reuters "fix", set at
4.00 p.m. London time, using actual trades and order rates from
Thomson Reuters and rivals such as EBS during a one
minute "fix" period. WM, a unit of State Street, calculates the
benchmark using the median of the trades and the orders.
Thomson Reuters is the parent company of Reuters News, which
is not involved in the rate fixing process.