* Swiss asked for help in investigation - source
* Comes as regulators crack down on tax evasion
* Amount at stake 850 mln eur, UBS "cooperating"-Le Monde
PARIS, April 18 France has contacted Swiss
authorities for help in determining whether 353 prospective UBS
clients in France have undeclared assets in
Switzerland, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.
Around 50 names on the list, which emerged as part of an
ongoing French probe into UBS's business practices and whether
the bank offered illicit products that would avoid tax, have
already been confirmed as owning a Swiss bank account, French
newspaper Le Monde reported earlier.
Regulators across the world are cracking down on tax evasion
and money laundering in the wake of the financial crisis. The
Swiss and U.S. governments are locked in talks over accusations
that Swiss banks helped wealthy Americans evade billions of
dollars in taxes.
The French government is also fighting an extra battle on
home turf to regain public trust after Budget Minister Jerome
Cahuzac quit and admitted to having held an undeclared Swiss
bank account.
Le Monde said the French Budget Ministry confirmed the
existence of the probe and said 850 million euros ($1.1 billion)
were at stake. When contacted by Reuters, the Budget Ministry
declined to comment.
UBS France's head, Jean-Frederic de Leusse, told the
newspaper the bank was cooperating fully with the authorities.
A spokesman for the relevant Swiss authority, the Federal
Tax Administration office, declined to comment, citing
confidentiality rules covering the double taxation treaty with
France.
UBS is still being probed by the French judiciary over
whether it offered potential French clients investments that
were allegedly designed to cheat the taxman.
Three UBS France executives are being investigated as part
of the probe, a judicial source told Reuters.
($1 = 0.7668 euros)
(Reporting by Gerard Bon and Lionel Laurent; Additional
reporting by Martin Martin de Sa'Pinto in Zurich; Editing by
Catherine Bremer and Mark Potter)