PARIS Feb 17 French investigating magistrates
have issued arrest warrants for three former Swiss managers at
UBS in connection with their investigation into
whether the bank helped tax dodgers, a judicial source told
Reuters on Tuesday.
It was unclear if the managers worked in France or elsewhere
for the Zurich-based bank.
A spokesman for UBS declined to comment.
France has been investigating UBS since July on suspicion of
helping its wealthy clients avoid tax from 2004 to 2012.
Last year a source close to the matter told Reuters
investigating magistrates had put the potential value of the
fine UBS should pay at 4.88 billion euros ($5.57 billion),
basing their calculations on a total 12.2 billion euros they
claimed was held by UBS on behalf of French individuals.
At the time, UBS said such calculations were "artificial,
speculative and not based on facts".
France's Socialist government has taken a tough stance on
tax evasion, stepping up efforts to crack down on citizens with
Swiss bank accounts in an effort to bring to light tax cheats
and bolster its tax intake.
UBS last year hiked its provisions against future litigation
to 1.98 billion Swiss francs, warning that this still might not
be enough to cover possible fines and charges it faced.
($1 = 0.8767 euros)
